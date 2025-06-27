Global Energy Interconnection Standards Released to Enhance Green Development



Beijing: A set of energy interconnection standards for wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, and pumped storage units was issued, laying a solid foundation for global clean energy development and transnational power interconnectivity. At a launch conference in Beijing, the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) unveiled seven standards, including guidelines for planning new types of power systems, methods for assessing onshore wind energy resources, and guidelines for cross-border grid interconnection.

According to Namibia Press Agency, these standards also cover technical requirements for connecting photovoltaic power plants to the power grid, engineering standards for the handover testing of alternating current electrical equipment, and technical specifications for automatic control systems of pumped storage units. Speaking at the event in the Chinese capital, GEIDCO Chairman Xin Baoan said the standards integrate achievements and innovative practices in energy and

power technology in China and other countries. He described them as milestone accomplishments in the fields of global clean energy development and transnational power interconnection.

They fill a gap in international standards and will play an important role in accelerating the building of the Global Energy Internet and promoting international cooperation in the energy transition, added Xin, who is also president of the China Electricity Council. Xiao Han, director general of the Standards Innovative Management Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation, said a unified standard system can effectively reduce technical barriers, promote the flow of factors, and achieve greater scope and higher-level interconnectivity.

In this critical period of global green transformation, leading technological innovation through standards, regulating market order, and optimizing the allocation of resources are of great significance in accelerating the formation of green and low-carbon production and lifesty

les, he added. Ambassador of Malawi to China Allan Chintedza noted that the influence of standardization work in the energy field is far-reaching. It will significantly reduce the development costs of clean energy projects, enhance the efficiency of transnational power cooperation, and ultimately bring electricity to an increased number of households and drive more industries.

The series of Global Energy Interconnection standards will provide important technical support for accelerating energy transformation in many developing countries, including African countries, he noted. Nearly 300 experts and representatives from international standardization organizations, as well as over 30 enterprises, institutions, and industry associations in the energy and power sector, attended the event.

GEIDCO is a non-profit international organization headquartered in Beijing and dedicated to promoting sustainable energy development worldwide. It has 1,390 members from 143 countries, covering fields such as energy, electrici

ty, transportation, information, finance, science and technology, and meteorology.

