Gobabis Suspect Arrested for Alleged Murder of Brother

Gobabis: A male suspect who fled the crime scene after reportedly murdering his brother at the TransNamib Railway Area at Gobabis on Thursday afternoon was arrested at the town's dumping site on Sunday. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Head of Community Policing in the Omaheke region, Chief Inspector Fina Sakajengenga confirmed the arrest to Nampa on Sunday, saying the suspect is expected to appear in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.According to Namibia Press Agency, a NamPol incident crime report on Friday alleged that the brothers argued over stolen ropes from a truck, which resulted in the fatal stabbing that left one brother dead. The deceased was identified as Alouis Axab Ganeb.'The suspect was on the run until today and was considered dangerous as he left the crime scene with two knives,' Sakajengenga said. The deceased's body was taken to the Gobabis mortuary, and his next of kin were informed. Police investigations continue.