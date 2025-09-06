Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework

Lusaka, Zambia & Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) has welcomed Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, to its Advisory Board. In this role, President Hichilema will lend his deep expertise in governance, sustainable development, food security and climate resilience to guide GCA’s strategic priorities across Africa and beyond.

President Hichilema brings to the GCA Advisory Board a proven track record of economic reform, poverty reduction, and championing climate-smart agriculture in Zambia. His leadership has prioritized renewable energy deployment, watershed management, and inclusive policy frameworks that build resilience at the grassroots level.

“Climate change poses an existential threat to our nations, especially in Africa, where communities are on the front lines of both drought and flood,” said President Hakainde Hichilema. “I am proud to join the Global Center on Adaptation’s Advisory Board at this pivotal moment. Together, we will work to mobilize the innovation, finance, and political will needed to scale resilience solutions—so that no community is left behind in the face of a changing climate.”

His Excellency Macky Sall, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation and Fourth President of Senegal, added: “President Hichilema’s appointment strengthens GCA’s leadership at a time when Africa is both most exposed to climate risks and most determined to lead on adaptation. His voice will bring critical perspective and momentum as we work to accelerate progress on the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program and build bridges between nations, institutions, and sectors to deliver real resilience on the ground.”

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, welcomed the appointment: “We are delighted that President Hichilema has agreed to join our Advisory Board. His dedication to sustainable growth and his hands-on experience in mobilizing climate adaptation strategies in Zambia will be invaluable as GCA expands its work to support vulnerable communities worldwide. His insights will help shape our efforts to drive action-oriented solutions—bridging policy, finance, and innovation—to build a more resilient future for all.”

