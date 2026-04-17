Health Ministry Begins Medicine Supply Chain Manipulation Probe

Windhoek: The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Friday confirmed that it has launched an internal investigation into suspected fraud within its pharmaceutical supply system, amid allegations that staff members manipulated stock data and diverted medication.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a statement issued by Executive Director, Penda Ithindi, revealed that information had emerged indicating the involvement of some employees, particularly those at the Central Medical Stores, in fraudulent activities including the theft and diversion of pharmaceutical supplies.

Ithindi stated that the alleged actions could have serious consequences for public healthcare delivery. 'The alleged manipulation of stock level information and the diversion of these life-saving resources severely undermine the Ministry's ability to provide adequate healthcare services,' Ithindi said.

It is further alleged that the activities may have led to artificial shortages of medicines, prompting emergency procurement processes. Ithindi also revealed that implicated staff members have been reassigned from their duties at the Central Medical Stores pending the outcome of the investigation, adding that the ministry is working with law enforcement agencies.

'The ministry maintains a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, theft and the mismanagement of public resources,' Ithindi said.