History Risks Being Forgotten: Cassinga Survivors Call to Preserve First-Hand Accounts

Olukekete: Cassinga massacre survivors have called on Namibians to actively preserve and share first-hand accounts of the attack, warning that the true history risks being lost if it is not passed on to future generations. Speaking on behalf of survivors at a Cassinga Day commemoration at Olukekete village in the Omusati Region, Ignatius Mwanyekange emphasized the responsibility to safeguard the memory of those who died, which rests with both survivors and the nation at large.According to Namibia Press Agency, Mwanyekange encouraged all Cassinga survivors to tell the history of what really happened on that fateful day to ensure the true, first-hand narrative of this tragedy is preserved and passed down to the youth and future generations of the country. He highlighted the importance of preserving these testimonies to help younger generations understand the cost of independence and the sacrifices made by those who fought against colonial rule and apartheid.Mwanyekange warned that without deliberate efforts to document and share survivors' experiences, the significance of Cassinga could fade from the national consciousness. He stressed that the responsibility to honor compatriots falls upon survivors and all Namibians, urging that Cassinga Day stands as a promise that the heroes and heroines of Cassinga will never be forgotten.At the same event, Job Immanuel, President of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans Association, urged Namibians to reject division and safeguard the country's hard-won freedom. Immanuel asserted that the sacrifices made by those killed in the attack should serve as a lasting reminder of the responsibility carried by present and future generations.Immanuel highlighted that the victims of Cassinga, many of whom were women, children, and other non-combatants, paid the ultimate price for Namibia's independence. He stressed that their legacy should guide the nation's conduct, emphasizing that the commemoration is not only about remembering the past but also about shaping the country's f uture through unity, patriotism, and a shared commitment to peace.