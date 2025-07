Seoul: Hong Kong Hang Seng Index increased 0.57 percent on Thursday to close at 24,028.37 points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.83 percent to end at 8,668.26 points, while the Hang Seng Tech Index experienced a decline of 0.29 percent, closing at 5,216.60 points.