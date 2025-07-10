U.S. Tariffs May Trigger Brazil’s Reciprocity Law, Warns Lula



Beijing: The Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, with a focus on the importance of cultural diversity and mutual learning in advancing human progress.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the event is themed “Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development.” It spans two days and has attracted over 600 guests from 140 countries and regions.





At parallel sub-forums, participants will explore the crucial role of inter-civilization exchange and mutual learning in building an inclusive world. They will also discuss promoting global development and prosperity, cultural inheritance and innovation, understanding and friendship among peoples, scientific and technological progress, and academic exchange.





The event is hosted by the Publicity Department and the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

