HPCNA reduces nursing and midwifery intake numbers at local institutions



The Health Professions Councils of Namibia ( HPCNA ) has announced changes to the intake numbers for nursing and midwifery training institutions in the country , effective from 2025 , limiting them to 50 students per campus . In an interview with Nampa on Friday , HPCNA Registrar and Chief Executive Officer , Cornelius Weyulu , stated that from next year , all nursing and midwifery institutions will only be allowed to enrol 50 students per year . He explained that the rising number of students enrolling in nursing and midwifery each year is negatively affecting the quality of practice , compromising patient safety , and contributing to high unemployment rates among graduates . Weyulu highlighted that these regulatory measures are intended to maintain the quality of nursing and midwifery training , prevent deficiencies in practice , and ensure public protection . The increasing student numbers have exceeded the capacities of the approved training hospitals and health facilities . Weyulu also stressed that for

educational institutions that have already enrolled students beyond this limit , the directive will apply to the next intake . All approved educational institutions must now have only one intake of students per year . The Health Professions Councils of Namibia have further stated that , from next year , all locally trained nursing and midwifery graduates must pass the Nursing Council evaluation before being registered or enrolled as practitioners . Non – compliance with these directives by any approved educational institution will result in the withdrawal of its approval by the Nursing Council . Additionally , the Health Professions Councils announced that no new nursing and midwifery campuses should be opened until further notice . This directive excludes new campuses already approved by the Council that have not yet begun training . The approval of new undergraduate training programmes for nurses and midwives is also suspended until further notice . Simon Namesho , Manager of Public Relations and Corporate

Engagement at UNAM , said the regulatory adjustments are not expected to negatively impact university operations , emphasising that the quality of graduates remains the top priority .

Source: The Namibia News Agency