ICICB, the Middle Eastern Technological Investment Firm, Announces Its Success in Acquiring Major Shares in the African Freedom Coin Project

ICICB, the leading investment pioneer, has strategically invested US$ 100 million, which sees the tech-giant acquire 35% of shares in the Freedom Coin project. The group is determined to be at the forefront of redefining the African economy through the investment in the inspirational project, which promises the widespread of digital transactions and education across the continent, in hope to create a new future.

ACCRA, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / With the vision to build a new Africa, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, a beloved African industrialist and philanthropist, has revealed his latest ambitious project: developing the African economy through digital banking with Freedom Coin. Freedom’s desire to educate youth about investment and development led to the creation of Freedom Coin, which is a native African utility token. Alongside this, Freedom is constructing a technology hub in Petronia City, which will host the first and largest free zone enclave for international, continental, and local crypto miners to have access to data centers and power generators, ensuring the crypto industry’s long-term viability. Freedom Coin is integrated within these technological development centers in order to build value among African nations.

As one of the major shareholders, ICICB Group supports the projects tenacity to bring Africa into the future of digitization. The investment conglomerate with its burgeoning growth in the past few years believes in its new collaboration with Nana in offering the African population the abilities to achieve greater financial opportunities. Freedom Coin is slated to be Africa’s first native token with the intention of accelerating other African countries to follow the trend of digital transformation in the same way. Overall, the firm oversees the new initiative as a tool to aid in digitizing the African continent. With the project estimated at US$400 million, the Group invested $100 million and unveiled plans to remodel digital solutions in African countries, as well as being placed in a prominent position for its clients to tap into the full potential of these technological advancements. Earlier, Freedom released a strategic declaration indicating that the first 15 million people who invest in Freedom Coin will receive a 20% return on their investment, driving investors from all around the world. “I want to give crypto miners the opportunity and incentive to come to Africa and receive free zone tax incentives. This migration will bring a change to both the African economy and the digital world,” says the visionary industrialist. Users may purchase and sell crypto assets, NFTs, virtual land, and more with Freedom Coin. The project is more than just connecting African countries; it is connecting Africa to the rest of the globe.

Furthering to acquiring the share in this emerging breakthrough project, ICICB will leverage its global expertise and technical know-how in implementing all innovative approaches in facilitating Freedom in revolutionising the African economy and the digital world. ICICB has a proven track record of fostering revolutionary new businesses and propositions with rigorous discipline and pace. This new paradigm follows the company’s successful introduction of the all-inclusive interactive digital ecosystem that integrates a range of blockchain-based solutions to offer the most popular and engaging aspects of the blockchain network: play, trade and earn, all on the world’s exciting and rapid network. Together with Freedom, the group Company with its ethos of “Investing with New Technologies” paves the way for making Africa a stronger and greater continent.

“The move reflects the expanding real-world importance of the crypto industry,” stated Airton Arruda, Chairman of ICICB Group, of the new collaboration. “Our overarching goal is to create cutting-edge technologies and projects that will revolutionize the African continent’s digital landscape.” With the help of licensing and regulatory agencies, the multidisciplinary organization aims to provide its partners and end-users with the enormous benefits that the digital ecosystem has to offer.

For more information, please visit: www.fjcfreedom.com

Freedom Coin Development Ltd

info@fjcfreedom.com

About ICICB Group

ICICB is an investment holding company specialized in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries including digital banking, consulting, medical care, commercial real estate, and more. Over the past few years, ICICB’s mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability.

Contact

ICICB

info@icicb-group.com

SOURCE: ICICB