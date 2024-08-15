ICPC tasks students on fighting corruption



Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), has urged students across the country to uphold integrity and shun corrupt practices.

Aliyu made the call at an anti-corruption debate among student members of Anti-Corruption Vanguards in Abuja.

The event with the theme, ‘Youths Rise Against Corruption’ was organised by the ICPC in collaboration with the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

The ICPC boss advised students never to succumb to intimidation or pressure to engage in corruption for the sake of obtaining a certificate.

According to him, engaging in corruption undermines one’s integrity and can lead to severe consequences, including legal trouble for one’s family.

Aliyu, who achieved his educational and professional goals through perseverance and integrity, urged students to work hard to earn their desired success.

He advised them not to allow criticisms or opposition to erode their integrity, urging them to always maintain their principles in s

pite of opposition.

‘If you rely on someone else to make you successful rather than your own hard work and God’s guidance, you are wasting your time,’ he said.

Aliyu further advised students to follow the right path in pursuing their goals, adding that indulging in compromised acts would lead to a regrettable end.

The ICPC boss commended CISLAC for their support and partnership.

Some dignitaries at the anti-corruption debate among student members of Anti-Corruption Vanguards in Abuja.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, urged the youth to be at the forefront of fighting corruption.

According to him, corruption remains one of the most significant challenges facing the country.

Olukoyede was represented by Mrs Nwanyima Okeanu, a Deputy Director in the Public Department of EFCC.

‘Corruption undermines development, erodes public trust, and stifles opportunities for growth.

‘The youth, who are the backbone of our society, must be at the forefro

nt of the fight against this menace,’ he said.

Olukoyede said the fight against corruption was a collective responsibility, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure the nation wins the battle against the menace.

He also commended the organisers for creating a platform that empowered students to voice their ideas on combating corruption.

Auwal Musa (Rafsanjani), Executive Director of CISLAC, stressed the need to engage young people in the fight against corruption.

According to him, the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, most affected, and need to take a stand to shun and speak out against corrupt practices.

Mr Chris Maiyaki, Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), represented by Rita Okonjo, Acting Director, Directorate of Students, expressed the commission’s commitment to support the anti-corruption crusade.

‘The NUC is proud to support initiatives that foster critical thinking, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility among the youth.

‘The formation of Anti-Corr

uption Vanguard within our tertiary institutions is a significant step towards embedding a culture of integrity in our academic environment,’ he said.

Source : News Agency of Nigeria