Tinubu urges African leaders to address exodus of skills, talents



President Bola Tinubu has urged African leaders to make strategic and deliberate efforts in addressing the exodus of skills and talent from Africa.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, said Tinubu made the call at a dinner held in his honour in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on Wednesday.

President Tinubu said research and development must be encouraged with the provision of appropriate rewards.

‘Why are we complaining about healthcare problems if our doctors cannot have a home in our continent? If our nurses are faced with destitution, and if our judicial system is archaic?’ he asked.

President Tinubu, who is on a three-day official visit, said development in Africa would begin when the continent started to look inwards for solutions.

‘Tribalism has no place in our nation or region. We have to strengthen the continent, cultivate and maintain peace together and help one another.

‘We have to develop our resources for our progress. We must find solutions among ourselves

and focus incisively on research and development.

‘We must bring out the results ourselves. We must not outsource them or sell them out,’ he said.

He added that Africa would continue to partner international organisations.

‘We will continue to be partners, but we must implement more than half of the results of the research established here.

‘We have many youths to take care of. Millions yearning for progress,’ he saif.

‘Tinubu thanked President Mbasogo for the invitation to visit Malabo, saying that the visit was a homecoming.

‘We are one single family on the continent. We are like twins held together at the hips. We have nowhere to go, but to cling to each other.

‘Our gathering here is a significant milestone in the history of Africa, particularly for West and Central Africa.

‘I am happy to hear very deep thoughts coming from my brother, the President of Equatorial Guinea, concerning Africa,’ he said.

He emphasised that Africa must solve its own problems.

‘For the world, Africa is wretched and ragg

ed, full of conflicts.

‘We say no. Peace, stability and democracy are the way forward for our collective and progressive development. We have agreed on that with President Mbasogo.

‘We definitely will continue to promote peace and stability throughout the continent.

‘Some of our other brothers in shackles are still there, at each other’s throats. We will both work together and do whatever is possible to promote peace.’

He said developments in certain parts of the continent and areas of the Sahel were not pleasant for the future of the continent.

‘We have to work together to make peace the focus of our development.

‘Without peace, we cannot have development. Our problem is not that we do not understand what to do. We identify them, and we understand what to do.

‘Our problem is how and when we should do them. I say the time is now. We had better roll up our sleeves, put on our knickers, and move strongly for the peace and stability of our continent,’ the President stated.

In his remarks earlier, the Pre

sident of Equatorial Guinea thanked President Tinubu for honouring his invitation.

‘It is with utmost affection and respect that I would like to greet President Tinubu and wish him and his delegation a warm welcome to Equatorial Guinea.

‘We wish to express our gratitude for your acceptance of our invitation. We feel honoured to host this meeting that brings us together in Malabo,’ President Mbasogo said.

The leader of Equatorial Guinea called for more collaboration and solidarity between both countries, stating that Nigeria had always held a special place in his nation’s l foreign policy.’

President Mbasogo said the momentum and dynamism in the bilateral relations should be strengthened while highlighting previous mutual agreements in the areas of education, mining, defence, security and agriculture.

‘We recognise Nigeria’s potential and experience as the largest economy in Africa since 2015, and we consider it as one of the great global emerging markets.

‘Mr President, this visit is an opportunity to f

urther strengthen our historical relationship to be much greater,’ said Mbasogo.

He added that deeper partnership was needed between both countries to fight piracy and insecurity while working with other countries of the AU and the UN to tackle climate change, food shortages and terrorism.

Earlier, Presidents Tinubu and Mbasogo had signed an agreement on the handling of the Gulf of Guinea Gas Pipeline Project.

Source : News Agency of Nigeria