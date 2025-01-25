ICRC Completes Second Phase of Prisoner-Hostage Exchange Between Hamas and Israel



Gaza: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced Saturday the successful completion of the second phase of a prisoner-hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel. This exchange was a key component of the ceasefire agreement initially brokered to ease tensions in the region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the second phase of the exchange included the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners and four Israeli hostages. The ICRC acted as a neutral intermediary, facilitating thorough coordination and review procedures to ensure the exchange was conducted smoothly and securely.

In other news, a tragic incident unfolded in El Fasher, western Sudan, where at least 68 individuals were killed, and 19 others were injured following shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Sudanese Doctors Network reported that the attack targeted the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, describing it as a “new massacre” in the region.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on Sat

urday, declaring that Palestinian residents would not be allowed to return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip temporarily. This decision remains in effect until the release of Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud, who was not among the four Israelis released by Hamas.

In Syria, a wave of gunfire and circulating rumors led to a wide-scale security operation in the coastal provinces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the incident began Friday night with gunfire across several towns and villages, resulting in dozens of arrests as part of the security crackdown.