Impact of Flood at Otjimuhaka Village Assessed

Otjimuhaka: The Office of the Kunene Governor, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, conducted an assessment on Thursday to evaluate the impact of recent flooding at Otjimuhaka village, also known as Swartbooi Drift, in the Epupa Constituency. This village is located along the Kunene River, approximately 140 kilometers from Opuwo.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the assessment visit aimed to gather critical information from local authorities and affected residents. Phillip Likando, the personal assistant to the governor, communicated the purpose of the visit, stating, "We are here to get a full briefing from the police officers and community members, as well as to collect data and inspect the area."

Likando further elaborated that the assessment focused on several key areas, including the number of people affected, the extent of shelter damage, and the current status of food, water, and sanitation. Additionally, the team looked into security concerns and infrastructure damages.

Community members reported that they received early warnings from police officers around 01h00 on Tuesday, who were informed by NamPower's Ruacana operations about rising water levels in the Kunene River. Residents managed to move their belongings to higher ground before the flood waters reached the area around 09h00, with flooding continuing into Wednesday. Approximately 20 households suffered impacts, with many crops destroyed after being submerged.

During the visit, the Ministry of Health and Social Services provided essential supplies, including mosquito nets, water purification tablets, and sanitation buckets, to support the affected community members. Mathew Ndemunyengwa, a health official at the Otjimuhaka clinic, noted that while there are no confirmed cholera cases, cases of diarrhea have been reported. "We need toilets in the area, but the most urgent needs are mosquito nets and water sanitation pills," he stated.

Edward Kariapeke, the headman of Otjimuhaka village, highlighted communication challenges due to poor network connectivity, which complicates emergency responses. He also mentioned that the road to Ohangonga becomes impassable during the rainy season. Although grateful for the early warning, Kariapeke expressed concern over the destruction and loss of crops due to flooding.

Fortunately, no human lives were lost during the flooding.