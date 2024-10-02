Independence: Group says Nigeria’s strength lies in her diversity



A group, Maituta Youth Foundation, on Tuesday held a unity rally in Gusau, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

Director of the group, Jabeer Bala, who led the rally, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was held to mark ‘the day our nation gained independence’.

‘This day is a celebration of triumph over oppression and the countless abuses and horrors that men and women went through to regain freedom.

‘We give tribute to the spirited women and men who made it possible for us to enjoy freedom

‘We pay our deepest respects to the ancestors who did not enjoy the kind of liberty and comforts that we have today,’ Bala said.

While addressing the youth groups who gathered at the Gusau Trade Fair Complex, Bala called for greater unity among Nigerians.

‘Unity remains the central pillar and it is measured by how we are able to live in peace and harmony for greater economic prosperity.

‘It is our duty to respect the rule of law, defend the country and its sovereignty.

‘

We must take part in the processes of democracy, help in development initiatives, uphold human rights and dignity, and support the effort to strengthen our national security.

‘This reminds us that our diversity is our asset and we should work towards moving to the next level and achieve our goals.

‘This independence is a festivity, but above all, it is a call to action to ensure we move with all our strength as Nigerians, for greater country,’ Bala said.

He called on the nation’s political leaders to reshape the vision of the country’s youth to ensure that no one is deprived of basic goods, including education, health care and jobs.

‘We need a tomorrow in which every kid can develop and thrive, devoid of fear or need. A tomorrow where diversity becomes an asset as we move as a team.

‘We must continue to seek and draw from the strength that unites us as well as the values that make us diverse people,’ the director said.

Bala urg

ed the youth to remain peaceful and behave as responsible citizens of the country by being law abiding.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria