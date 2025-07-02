Hot News :

Internacional Pursues Signing of Uruguayan Midfielder Rodriguez

Internacional Pursues Signing of Uruguayan Midfielder Rodriguez

Porto alegre: Brazil’s Internacional is actively engaged in negotiations to acquire midfielder Alan Rodriguez from Argentinos Juniors, as reported by media outlets across South America.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Porto Alegre-based club has extended an offer valued at four million U.S. dollars for the 25-year-old Uruguayan talent. Alongside Internacional, Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors has also expressed interest in securing the services of Rodriguez, who previously played for Defensor Sporting and Boston River.

Rodriguez’s current contract with Argentinos Juniors is valid until December 2027. In the current year, he has participated in 17 matches for the Buenos Aires club, contributing two goals and three assists. The mid-season transfer window for Brazilian football remains open from July 10 to September 2, providing a timeframe for the potential transfer to be finalized.

