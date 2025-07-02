Internacional Pursues Signing of Uruguayan Midfielder Rodriguez



Ondangwa: Ondangwa is strategically positioned to become a major industrial hub for northern Namibia, Minister of Urban and Rural Development, James Sankwasa, has said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Sankwasa made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf during the official opening of the 12th Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition. The exhibition, running from 27 June to 05 July 2025, is being held under the theme ‘Building resilient industries through innovation and smart partnerships.’





Sankwasa noted Ondangwa’s historical development and its crucial role in the region’s economic landscape. ‘The town has robust economic infrastructure, including a railway, an airport, readily available industrial land, and strong transport links connecting the north with the rest of Namibia and neighbouring Angola.’ This unique combination positions Ondangwa as a gateway for regional economic expansion, he said.





He highlighted the importance of events like the Ondangwa trade fair, saying it is timely and strategic, as it gives MSMEs – especially those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic – an opportunity to re-establish themselves. Sankwasa noted that the exhibition fosters sustainability within Ondangwa and the broader Oshana Region by providing a vital meeting space for the public, corporate entities, and the business community to interact directly with consumers.





Echoing these sentiments, Ondangwa’s Deputy Mayor, Ester Auala pointed out that a significant portion of the population in Ondangwa and northern Namibia is engaged in various trading activities, contributing substantially to the country’s revenue and economy. ‘It is therefore our responsibility as leaders to assist and create an environment where our people can trade and improve their livelihoods through trade,’ she said.





Auala urged the community members to leverage the trade fair as an opportunity to collaborate, inspire, and collectively build a brighter, more resilient future. This year, over 280 exhibitors are showcasing their products.

