Hot News :

Internacional Pursues Signing of Uruguayan Midfielder Rodriguez

Ondangwa Positioned as Northern Namibia’s Economic Gateway, Says Sankwasa

Chinese Stock Markets See Slight Decline as Trading Volume Drops

Beijing Issues Multiple Alerts as Heavy Rain Approaches

Guirassy Fires Dortmund into Club World Cup Quarters

China Achieves First Green Methanol Injection on Diesel Vessel

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Chinese Stock Markets See Slight Decline as Trading Volume Drops

Share This Article:


Beijing: Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.09 percent to 3,454.79 points. The Shenzhen Component Index saw a more significant decline, closing 0.61 percent lower at 10,412.63 points.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of these two indices stood at 1.38 trillion yuan (about 192.9 billion U.S. dollars), marking a decrease from 1.47 trillion yuan on the previous trading day. While shares in the papermaking and cement industries led gains, the aircraft manufacturing and electronic information sectors experienced the most significant declines.



The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, also experienced a downturn, losing 1.13 percent to close at 2,123.72 points on Wednesday.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.