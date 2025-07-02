

Beijing: Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.09 percent to 3,454.79 points. The Shenzhen Component Index saw a more significant decline, closing 0.61 percent lower at 10,412.63 points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of these two indices stood at 1.38 trillion yuan (about 192.9 billion U.S. dollars), marking a decrease from 1.47 trillion yuan on the previous trading day. While shares in the papermaking and cement industries led gains, the aircraft manufacturing and electronic information sectors experienced the most significant declines.





The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, also experienced a downturn, losing 1.13 percent to close at 2,123.72 points on Wednesday.

