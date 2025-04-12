Hot News :

US 'Reciprocal' Tariffs May Trigger Humanitarian Crisis, Says Chinese Commerce Minister

Kiev Faces Heavy Losses in Clashes with Russian Military Units

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Kiev of Potential Sabotage Over Moratorium Violation

UN Special Envoy for Syria Maintains Dialogue with Russia Amid Diplomatic Engagements

Roscosmos and NASA to Announce Joint Space Plans

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Accuses EU of Colonial Attitude

Iranian Foreign Minister Engages in Indirect Talks With US in Oman’s Capital

Muscat: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, to engage in indirect talks with the United States. According to ISNA news agency, these discussions are aimed at addressing issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the negotiations mark the first interaction between the United States and Iran since the beginning of US President Donald Trump’s second term. The talks are scheduled to take place in Muscat, with both parties expected to arrive before noon on April 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will represent their respective countries in these discussions.



The mediation will be conducted by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, who will relay messages between the US and Iranian delegations. The Flightradar24 service has reported that the plane carrying Witkoff, who had visited Russia a day prior, has already landed in Oman, signaling the imminent commencement of the talks.

