Iran and European Trio to Continue Diplomatic Engagements Amid Tensions



Dalian: Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract for January 2026 delivery dipped 5 yuan (about 70 U.S. cents) to close at 775.5 yuan per tonne.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange on Wednesday was 295,731 lots, with a turnover of about 23.05 billion yuan. China, recognized as the world’s largest importer of iron ore, opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

