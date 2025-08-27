Hot News :

Iran and European Trio to Continue Diplomatic Engagements Amid Tensions

Namfisa Urges Public to Report Illegal Micro Lending Practices

Iron Ore Futures Register Decline in Dalian Commodity Exchange

Chinese Mainland Sees Surge in First-Time Visits from Taiwan

China Urges U.S. to Protect Rights of Chinese Students, Says FM Spokesperson

Brazil Pursues New Export Markets Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Iron Ore Futures Register Decline in Dalian Commodity Exchange

Share This Article:


Dalian: Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract for January 2026 delivery dipped 5 yuan (about 70 U.S. cents) to close at 775.5 yuan per tonne.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange on Wednesday was 295,731 lots, with a turnover of about 23.05 billion yuan. China, recognized as the world’s largest importer of iron ore, opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.