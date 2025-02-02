Israeli Airstrikes in West Bank Result in Four Palestinian Deaths



Jenin: Four Palestinians were killed on Saturday in two separate Israeli airstrikes on Jenin city in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.





According to Namibia Press Agency, local sources and witnesses reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the center of Qabatiya town south of Jenin. Two Palestinian youths were killed in the strike on the vehicle, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed.





In response to the strike, the Israeli military stated that one of its air force drones, directed by the Shin Bet security service, targeted a vehicle carrying “terrorists” in Qabatiya as part of an ongoing operation in the northern West Bank.





The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported the bodies of two victims and one injured person from the eastern neighborhood of Jenin to the hospital following a bombardment in the area. Palestinian security sources indicated that the simultaneous Israeli airstrikes also targeted a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two additional young men.





The Israeli military did not issue an immediate comment on the bombing, which was the third strike on the city within a few hours. These incidents occur as the Israeli military continues its operation in Jenin and its refugee camp for the 12th consecutive day, marked by explosions and destruction of residents’ homes in the camp.





Despite a six-week ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19, violence has escalated in the West Bank, with the raid in Jenin and a series of settler attacks on Palestinian villages. The West Bank has experienced escalating tensions since October 7, 2023, resulting in over 800 Palestinian deaths due to Israeli gunfire and airstrikes, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

