

Sao paulo: Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, who has been sanctioned by the United States for his involvement in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, praised Brazil’s constitution on Monday for its role in ensuring a robust and independent judiciary. During a speech in Sao Paulo, Moraes emphasized the constitution’s provisions since 1988 that grant the judiciary financial, administrative, and operational autonomy, enabling judges to make decisions without facing domestic or international pressures.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Moraes highlighted that the constitution protects the judiciary’s independence, ensuring that individual decisions made by the Supreme Federal Court cannot be overturned unilaterally. His comments come amid growing criticism from Washington, which is responding to his involvement in Bolsonaro’s ongoing trial.

The U.S. government has added Moraes to its list of individuals facing financial and other sanctions under the Magnitsky Act. This legislat

ion is used by Washington to penalize foreign nationals accused of human rights violations or corruption.