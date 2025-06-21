Tesla to Establish First Grid-Side Energy Storage Facility in Shanghai



Kabul: Kabul Municipality will complete 258 development projects within a year, spokesman for the entity Nematullah Barikzai said on Saturday. “For the year of 1404 (in the Persian calendar commencing from March 21, 2025, and ending on March 20, 2026), Kabul Municipality plans to complete 258 development projects at the cost of 8.1 billion afghani,” the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan quoted Barikzai as saying.





According to Namibia Press Agency, of the total projects, more than 140 are focused on road construction. The official highlighted that this marks the first time that Kabul Municipality has allocated 70 percent of its budget specifically for development projects in the capital city of Kabul. The total budget of Kabul Municipality for the year 1404 is 11.6 billion afghani.





In recent years, Kabul Municipality has initiated several road construction projects across the city to improve infrastructure. The current exchange rate stands at 1 U.S. dollar equaling 70.50 afghani, reflecting the financial scale of these projects.

