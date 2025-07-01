Nandi Ndaitwah Completes Appointment of Regional Governors



Karasburg: The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Lucia Iipumbu, inaugurated a new home affairs and immigration sub-regional office in Karasburg, ||Kharas Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Minister Iipumbu emphasized the critical role of the Department of Immigration Control and Citizenship in managing the movement of people across Namibian borders, overseeing entry and exit, and handling migration-related issues. The new office will provide residents and visitors with services such as applying for passports, employment permits, permanent residency, citizenship, and other migration-related matters.





The sub-regional office hosts two departments: the Department of Civil Registration and the Department of Immigration and Border Control. Plans are underway to expand services to include the application and capturing of identity documents, with these services expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the financial year.





Minister Iipumbu encouraged Karasburg residents and those from surrounding areas to utilize the services available at the new office. She highlighted the importance of registering births immediately, noting that it is free of charge and essential for accessing services like health, education, and social grants.

