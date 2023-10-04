Karasburg Town Council officials remanded in custody

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) councillors and a senior official of the Karasburg Town Council who were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), were remanded in custody when they made their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Karasburg Mayor Maria Veldskoen, chairperson of the management committee Franciskus Skeyer and acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hansina Isaacks were arrested Monday.

They appeared before Magistrate Samingo Kasaona in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court, where their case was postponed to 06 October this year for the accused persons to lodge their formal bail applications.

They were charged under the Anti-Corruption Act for corruptly using their office or position for gratification and conspiring to commit offences.

Urban and Rural Development Minister, Erastus Uutoni about a month ago sent officials from the ACC to investigate the alleged disregarding of laws and rules governing local authorities by the Karasburg Town Council.

These included the appointment of Isaacks, who is a human resource manager at the Keetmanshoop Municipality, as well as the appointment of Kallie Goliath as personal assistant to Veldskoen, which is reportedly not provided for in council structures.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday during a press conference, ||Kharas Regional Council chairperson Joseph Isaaks called for the charges to be dropped, saying the charges are not applicable to the conduct of the accused individuals.

“What these people did does not benefit them at all. The PA and the acting CEO were appointed through a council resolution and they are not paid, so what gratification do they get from being in those positions? The mayor did not act by her own power, she was following the resolution and procedures, and we say the charges should be dropped,” he stressed.

Commenting on the claims that the councillors modified the signatories on the town council’s bank accounts, the chairperson said the acting accountant refused to make any payments that were ordered by the mayor.

“The acting accountant did not want to pay the allowances of the two new councillors, they did not want to add them to the payroll,” Isaaks said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency