Road Accident Outside Otjiwarongo Claims 11 Lives

Otjiwarongo: Eleven people died instantly on Friday morning in a collision between a Ministry of Health and Social Services minibus and a truck on the B1 road, about 30 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Otjozondjupa Regional Commander, Commissioner Phillip Hidengwa, told Nampa at the scene that all 11 occupants of the minibus were travelling from Khorixas and Outjo in the Kunene Region to Windhoek.According to Namibia Press Agency, Hidengwa said the government vehicle allegedly hit a kudu, causing the 50-year-old driver to lose control. The minibus veered into the right lane and collided head-on with an oncoming truck. 'The bus burst into flames and some of the occupants were burnt beyond recognition,' he said.The accident occurred at about 05h30. The deceased include three children, three adult men, and five adult women, Hidengwa said. The 46-year-old truck driver and his assistant survived the accident with slight injuries. A dead kudu was also found at the scene. Police in vestigations continue.