Otjiwanda Expo Exhibitors Laud Platform for Income Generation

Grootfontein: Exhibitors at the Otjiwanda Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and Youth Expo have praised the event for providing a platform to showcase their products and generate income.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the expo, currently underway at the Omulunga Stadium in Grootfontein from 29 April to 03 May, has attracted more than 30 exhibitors, mainly youth-led businesses. Event organiser, Benjamin Pablo, stated that the initiative is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and reducing unemployment. "The expo is a platform for young people to showcase their talents and business ideas, and our long-term goal is to grow the local economy and reduce unemployment," Pablo said.

He mentioned that the turnout had been positive since the start of the event. "We started a few days ago and the turnout has been good. Young people are showing interest, and we expect more participants as the event continues," he stated.

Exhibitor Mwoombola Edson highlighted the platform's role in providing an opportunity to earn an income. "This is one of the ways young people can make extra income. It is better to start something small than remain unemployed," he noted.

Another exhibitor, Monika Shipanga from Ondangwa, expressed that the expo had helped increase visibility for her business. "Platforms like this help us reach more customers and support our livelihoods," she remarked.

The event's vice chairperson, Angel Shetukana, noted that the expo, which started in 2018, is held annually to promote youth development. "It is a platform for young people to engage in business, showcase their talents and take advantage of opportunities available to them," Shetukana said. The expo, which ends on Sunday, also features entertainment performances.