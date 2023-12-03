Keetmanshoop Businessman Awaits Prosecutor General’s Decision in Shooting Incident

Keetmanshoop, Namibia - The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Keetmanshoop is awaiting the Prosecutor General's decision on whether to prosecute a local businessman following an alleged shooting incident. The event reportedly occurred on Saturday at the businessman's shebeen in the Tseiblaagte residential area.

According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), NamPol's crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas region, the incident happened between 11:00 and 12:30 on Saturday. The businessman is accused of shooting Jamie Afrikaner, 27, in the neck and Tangeni Alweendo, 31, in the left leg, leading to two charges of attempted murder. While Afrikaner has been discharged after treatment at Keetmanshoop hospital, Alweendo is expected to be transferred to Windhoek for further medical care. Deputy Commissioner Mbango detailed that the incident allegedly followed threats against the businessman at another of his bars and a subsequent altercation at the police station. The shooting reportedly occurred in self-defense after the businessman was attacked by the two men. The businessman subsequently reported himself to the police and filed a case against Alweendo and Afrikaner for violation of peace, assault by threatening, and trespassing. The police are also waiting for the Prosecutor General's decision on whether to arrest and charge Alweendo and Afrikaner. Deputy Commissioner Mbango added that the two men allegedly shot are part of the Hosh-Hosh gang, which has been threatening the businessman's family and his life.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.