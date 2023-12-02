  • December 4, 2023
Hot News :

Eengodi Constituency Councillor Calls for Investment and Development

Man to Face Court for Alleged Rape of Minor in Tses

Oshikoto Region Commemorates Health Day with Emphasis on Disease Prevention

Namibia Commits to Renewable Energy Development, Says President Geingob at COP28

Keetmanshoop Businessman Awaits Prosecutor General’s Decision in Shooting Incident

Queen Kamati of Swapo Party Elected as Windhoek’s New Mayor

Queen Kamati of Swapo Party Elected as Windhoek’s New Mayor

Share This Article:

Windhoek, Namibia - Swapo party member Queen Kamati has been elected as the new Mayor of the City of Windhoek (CoW). The election took place on Friday in the capital for the office bearers of the 2023/24 term.

According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), During the election, presided over by Windhoek district court magistrate Jurina/Hoxobes, Kamati was chosen to lead the city. She is joined by former city mayor Joseph Uapingene from the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), who will serve as deputy mayor.

The management committee saw the election of three councillors from the Swapo party: Fransina Kahungu, Sam Nujoma, and Austin Kwenani. Two additional members of the committee are yet to be elected due to the absence of further nominations. The next election for these positions is scheduled for January 18, 2024.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.