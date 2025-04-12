

Moscow: Russia’s Ministry of Defense has reported significant losses on the Ukrainian side, with up to 440 soldiers from Kiev’s forces being eliminated by Russia’s Tsentr (Center) group of forces over the past day.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ukraine’s military also lost two armored fighting vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, along with five pickup trucks and five field artillery guns. The artillery losses included US-made Paladin self-propelled howitzers and French-made Caesar self-propelled guns.





Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces has claimed the elimination of over 310 Ukrainian soldiers, alongside eight armored fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, and an electronic warfare station. Additionally, two Ukrainian ammunition depots were reportedly destroyed.





In clashes involving Russia’s Zapad (West) group, Kiev has reportedly lost over 250 soldiers and three ammunition depots. Further losses include over 155 Ukrainian service members, two armored fighting vehicles, four field artillery pieces, and a fuel depot in confrontations with Russia’s Vostok (East) group.





The Dnepr battle group has reported the elimination of up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers, an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station, and three warehouses storing ammunition and war materiel. The Sever (North) group has estimated the elimination of up to 75 Ukrainian service people and five artillery guns.

