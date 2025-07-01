Nandi Ndaitwah Completes Appointment of Regional Governors



Kunene: The newly-elected councillors for the Kamanjab and Sesfontein constituencies have pledged to unite for a common purpose and prioritise the needs of their communities, emphasising the importance of enhancing the wellbeing of the region’s development.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Sesfontein Constituency councillor, Bernadus ||Hoeb of the United Democratic Movement (UDF) and Swapo’s Nikodemus Amutenya of Kamanjab were officially sworn in as councillors on Monday at the Kunene Regional Council chambers. The ceremony, conducted by Opuwo magistrate Eden Amutenya and Kunene Regional Council chairperson Western Muharukua, followed last month’s victory of the pair in by-elections that were necessitated by the departure of Nico Somaeb of Kamanjab and Hedrick Gaobaeb of Sesfontein. The pair resigned from their council positions in March to take up seats in the National Assembly under UDF’s ticket.





During the swearing-in ceremony, ||Hoeb was elected to serve as a member of the management committee. In his acceptance speech, ||Hoeb pledged to serve all communities regardless of their political affiliation, religion, and tribe. ||Hoeb is not new to the council as he previously served as a senior administration officer for almost 12 years. He said being part of the council for a decade comes in as an advantage owing to the fact that he already knows what needs to be done, adding that he is capable of leading the constituency for the remaining five months before November’s regional council and local authority elections.





Amutenya of Swapo said he too will heed the call of unity for a common purpose which is to serve the people of Kunene diligently without fear and favour, while equally striving to drive Kunene’s regional development and community needs. ‘I just want to pledge to work together with all councillors so that we develop Kunene and prioritise the needs of our people,’ he pledged.





Chairperson Muharukua called for collective effort in addressing the needs of the communities, calling on the new councillors to be fair and have the people’s interest at heart.

