Omaheke Second Division Wraps Up Rescheduled Matches



Outjo: The NamPort Kunene Regional Second and Third Division football leagues are set to resume this week after a mid-season hiatus. Matches for both divisions are scheduled from 21 to 25 May, taking place at Outjo’s Etoshapoort Stadium, Young Eagle Field in Okaukuejo, and the Newman Katuta Stadium in Opuwo.





According to Namibia Press Agency, league administrator Bolla Nangombe confirmed the schedule on Tuesday while announcing the fixtures for the coming weekend. The Second Division teams are ready to continue their campaigns from where they left off last month, as the second round is slated to begin on Saturday.





Football fans can expect an action-packed weekend, with title contenders looking to solidify their positions and teams at the bottom striving to avoid relegation. Robber Chanties, currently leading the standings, will travel to Outjo to face Sixty Eleven. Meanwhile, the second-placed Khaibasen FC will host Green Dangers in a bid to close the gap on the league leaders, while !Ugab is set to play against Grootberg United.





In Opuwo, the third-placed Kunene Nampol will take on fourth-placed Okarindi Komutati in a crucial match for a top-two finish. Following this contest at Newman Katuta Stadium, Epupa Zebra Stars will challenge Golden Wolves as they aim to turn their season around. Meanwhile, Young Eagles, battling relegation, will face Etosha United in Okaukuejo.





Sunday’s Third Division matches will see Fontein Eleven facing Khorixas Football Academy, and Pubs will compete against Green Dangers. Sixty Eleven is also scheduled to play Grootberg United in a Second Division match, followed by Khaibasen against Etosha United.





Later on Sunday, Robber Chanties are set to confront Ugab FC, with the intention of maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

