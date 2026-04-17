Kunene River Floods Devastate Otjimuhaka Village Crops

Otjimuhaka: Residents of Otjimuhaka village, also known as Swartbooi Drift in the Epupa Constituency, have been left devastated after recent floods along the Kunene River destroyed crops and disrupted livelihoods.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the flooding, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, destroyed gardens and fields where most households depend on riverbank cultivation for food and income. Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, the headman of Otjimuhaka village, Edward Kariapeke, said the situation has had a serious impact on the community.

"All our crops are drained and will rot because of too much water," he said, noting that most families rely heavily on farming along the river for survival. One of the affected residents, Upanga Tjiposa, said her garden was completely destroyed. "My garden is gone. We were expecting a good harvest, but everything is now gone," she said, describing the loss as a major setback for her household.

Approximately 20 households have been affected in the Otjimuhaka area, with all settlements along the Kunene River experiencing similar impacts as floodwaters spread across cultivation fields. Community members said they were alerted in the early hours of Tuesday by police officers, who had received information from NamPower's Ruacana operations about rising water levels. Residents managed to move some belongings to higher ground before the floodwaters reached the area later that morning.

The water levels continued to rise throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, submerging gardens and leaving crops destroyed. Phillip Likando, personal assistant to the governor of the Kunene Region, said authorities are working to assess the situation and provide support to affected families. "We have inspected the area, and the office will do everything possible to support the affected community," he said.

Despite the destruction of crops, gardens, and some property, no human lives were lost during the floods. Authorities said assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage, including food security needs, affected households, and damaged infrastructure. Residents have called for urgent assistance as they face possible food shortages in the coming months following the loss of their harvests.