Lack of electricity provision linked to shack fires at Mix settlement

A lack of electricity in the Mix informal settlement north of Windhoek has been linked to fires in the area, with a recent shack fire claiming the lives of three children.

In an interview with Nampa here on Tuesday, community leader Jonas Nghifikwa said there have been three shack fires in the informal settlement so far this year.

Nghifikwa noted that lack of electricity provision for households in the informal settlement cannot be ruled out as residents resort to using alternatives such as firewood, gas stoves, candles and paraffin lamps.

“After pleading all these years, the municipality only provided the community with street lights last year, but that is not enough. Residents want electricity for daily usage, and in that regard, perhaps the shack fires can come to a stop,” he said.

Johanna Sikunda, an aunt of the three minors who died after the shack they were sleeping in caught fire on 24 September 2023, stressed that provision of electricity is crucial for households, especially those in the informal settlements where houses are made of flammable materials, leading to fire hazards.

“Lack of electricity is really a problem, the municipality or NamPower if they can see to it that at least they provide electricity here. They keep promising but they never deliver,” she said.

Sikunda said seven-year-old Magdalena Hamwanyena; Verdiano Hanghome, 10; and two-year-old Michael Shinyama were asleep when the fire broke out around 02h00, while their mother and two older sisters were at a neighbour’s house.

She said the cause of the fire is still unknown and police investigations continue, while noting that another shack fire incident occurred just a few metres from them on 25 September 2023.

“We don’t know how the fire started… We just know how it ended. It is not easy to cope with the death of somebody that was dear to you, it is going to be difficult, hearing your children screaming ‘Mom!’ until their voices go quiet while you stand there helplessly,” she narrated.

Sikunda indicated that the family of seven lost everything in the shack fire, and they have been receiving donations from the community members, including the City of Windhoek (CoW) which provided the tent they currently stay in.

CoW spokesperson Harold Akweenye in an interview said the municipality is busy conducting a pre-feasibility study to identify the most appropriate off-grid solution to advance the settlement’s electrification plan, along with establishing a potential implementation timeline.

He noted that CoW faces challenges including limited existing infrastructure, budget constraints and logistical complexities associated with providing electricity to remote areas.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety of Mix settlement residents and we acknowledge that the lack of electricity can contribute to shack fires and accidents. It is our priority to address this issue and provide a reliable source of electricity to enhance safety and quality of life for the residents,” he said.

A recent City council meeting authorised a plan to electrify 4 000 informal dwellings over the next five years, commencing this year, with an estimated budget of N.dollars 15 million to N.dollars 20 million per annum.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency