Global Energy Interconnection Standards Released to Enhance Green Development

Man Hospitalised After Being Stabbed Multiple Times During Altercation

Laos Advances Towards Digital Transformation with National Data Center Initiative

Archaeologists Complete Restoration of Banteay Samre Temple’s Ruined Window Pillars in Cambodia’s Angkor Complex

China and U.S. Confirm Framework Details for Implementing Geneva Trade Talks Consensus

Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower as Hang Seng Index Falls

Laos: Laos’ Ministry of Technology and Communications is moving forward with plans to develop a national data center and government data exchange system, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications and Phongsavanh Group Company Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a feasibility study for the development of a national data center and government data exchange system. The agreement, signed on Thursday, authorizes Phounphonnakhone Company Limited, a subsidiary of Phongsavanh Group, to carry out a six-month economic and technical feasibility study. This study will evaluate the project’s location, infrastructure design, technical specifications, and overall system architecture, while also exploring the development of a national cloud and a secure government data exchange platform.



The ministry emphasizes the importance of establishing a national data center that meets international standards and a secure data exchange system for the public sector. This infrastructure is crucial for advancing Laos into a fully digital era and for achieving the nation’s long-term vision, strategic goals, and development plans for digital transformation.



This initiative is significant for the development of Laos’ digital socio-economic system, supported by favorable domestic conditions for investment. These conditions include the country’s strategic location as a regional connectivity hub and its low-cost energy resources.



The partnership represents a major step forward in public-private collaboration to advance Laos’ technology and communications infrastructure, positioning the country to better compete on both regional and global stages.

