Global Energy Interconnection Standards Released to Enhance Green Development



Laos: Laos’ Ministry of Technology and Communications is moving forward with plans to develop a national data center and government data exchange system, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications and Phongsavanh Group Company Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a feasibility study for the development of a national data center and government data exchange system. The agreement, signed on Thursday, authorizes Phounphonnakhone Company Limited, a subsidiary of Phongsavanh Group, to carry out a six-month economic and technical feasibility study. This study will evaluate the project’s location, infrastructure design, technical specifications, and overall system architecture, while also exploring the development of a national cloud and a secure government data exchange platform.





The ministry emphasizes the importance of establishing a national data center that meets international standards and a secure data exchange system for the public sector. This infrastructure is crucial for advancing Laos into a fully digital era and for achieving the nation’s long-term vision, strategic goals, and development plans for digital transformation.





This initiative is significant for the development of Laos’ digital socio-economic system, supported by favorable domestic conditions for investment. These conditions include the country’s strategic location as a regional connectivity hub and its low-cost energy resources.





The partnership represents a major step forward in public-private collaboration to advance Laos’ technology and communications infrastructure, positioning the country to better compete on both regional and global stages.

