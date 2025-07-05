Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move



New jersey: Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals after both sides claimed quarterfinal victories on Saturday. In New Jersey, Real Madrid survived a late scare to secure a 3-2 win over a fast-finishing Borussia Dortmund while Paris Saint-Germain overcame Bayern Munich 2-0 in Atlanta.





According to Namibia Press Agency, fifteen-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid looked to be cruising as they entered second-half stoppage time with a 2-0 lead courtesy of first-half goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia at MetLife Stadium. Maximilian Beier pulled one back in the 93rd minute before Kylian Mbappe appeared to settle Madrid’s nerves a minute later by volleying home his first goal of the tournament. But Serhou Guirassy reduced the deficit again by converting from the penalty spot after he was dragged down by Dean Huijsen, an offense that earned the Spain international defender a straight red card.





The Spanish side held on to set up a duel with PSG at the same venue next Wednesday for a place in the final. “Everything was under control but the last 10 minutes were kind of crazy,” Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said after the match. “We lost a little bit of our shape, our intensity and luckily we managed to hold on. Overall, it was a good eighty minutes but the last 10 minutes showed we need to improve.”





Alonso hailed the impact of Gonzalo Garcia, who has four goals in five games this tournament, as well as an assist. “He is doing great work for the team,” the former Spain midfielder said. “He is helping the team and he is running into the right positions in the box. He is a proper No. 9, and we are happy that he is doing that work.”





Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac said his team paid the price for a poor start. “I don’t think we played well in the first half,” the former Croatia midfielder said. “We were too passive, just waiting and not aggressive enough. It was a bit better after the break.” He reserved special praise for Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Marcel Sabitzer an equalizer in the final seconds. “That final save was unbelievable,” Kovac said. “I really thought that shot would go in but this is a world-class goalkeeper. We lost the game in the first half, not the second.”





Earlier, late goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele gave nine-man Paris Saint-Germain victory over Bayern Munich. The result was overshadowed by a serious ankle injury suffered by Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala in a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just before halftime. Doue put the European champions ahead in the 78th minute with a long-range effort that beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at his near post.





The Parisian side was then reduced to nine men after Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were both shown straight red cards within 10 minutes. Despite the double setback, Dembele swept home PSG’s second goal in stoppage time following Achraf Hakimi’s cross. “It’s always difficult to play against a great team like Bayern Munich,” PSG manager Luis Enrique told a post-match news conference. “And thinking about the last part of the match where we played with one man less and then two, it was very difficult.





“We have to recover and focus on the semifinal. In this very long season, to come here with that attitude that we see from the team in each training session and each game, I think we deserve to be here. I also think our fans deserve to see this. I hope we’ll keep improving and be able to play another final. That’s our goal.”





Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said the final scoreline did not accurately reflect the match. “We weren’t rewarded for a performance that was exactly what was required against PSG,” he said. “That’s a shame. I knew it would be a close game. It could’ve finished 1-0 or 2-0 to us or them. That’s how it turned out. It was a game with high intensity and high quality.





“Tomorrow we fly home and have three weeks off. It’s important that the boys can also mentally switch off a bit now. We need to regain our strength for next season.” Kompany said the club’s thoughts were with Musiala and wished the German international a prompt recovery. “I’ve rarely been so angry at halftime, not against my players – I know there are much more important things in life, but for these guys it’s their life,” the former Belgium international defender said.





“Someone like Jamal lives for this. He just came back from a setback, and now this happens. You feel powerless. My blood is still boiling right now, not because of the result, that’s football. But because it happened to someone who enjoys the game so much.”

