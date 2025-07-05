

Rio de janeiro: Flamengo is close to signing Ireland winger Mikey Johnston from West Bromwich Albion, according to media reports in Brazil. The 26-year-old is expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro next Tuesday to undergo a medical and finalize details of a four-year contract, Globo Esporte reported on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Johnston has made 61 appearances for West Brom since his January 2024 move from Celtic, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists. He has been capped 15 times for Ireland’s national team, having represented Scotland at youth level.

Flamengo currently leads Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with 24 points from 11 games, ahead of Cruzeiro on goal difference. The league is currently in a mid-season break due to the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where Flamengo was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the round of 16.