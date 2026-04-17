Late Uerikua’s Remains Arrive in Gam for Final Farewell

Gam: The remains of the late Otjozondjupa governor and member of Parliament, James Uerikua, along with his son, Venturo, reached Gam on Friday afternoon. The burial is scheduled for Sunday morning at their village of Otjiserandu.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Uerikua and Venturo tragically lost their lives in a road accident on April 3, 2026. The accident took place approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Otjiwarongo on the C22 road to Okakarara. The arrival of their remains was marked by a gathering of about 1,500 people who welcomed them with church songs and horse riding at Otjiserandu.

The two caskets were then moved to the main mourners' tent where close family members awaited. James Uerikua's wife, Urira Kamuneua Uerikua, who survived the same accident that claimed the lives of her husband and son, was airlifted to Otjiserandu earlier on Friday afternoon in a helicopter operated by the Namibian Police Force.

A final memorial service for Uerikua and his son is planned for Saturday at Otjiserandu, followed by their burial on Sunday morning at the same location. Uerikua is survived by his wife, two sons, his parents, and five siblings.