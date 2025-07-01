Nandi Ndaitwah Completes Appointment of Regional Governors



Havana: The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) has issued a strong condemnation of the United States’ decision to reinforce its economic measures and blockade against Cuba.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Latin American and Caribbean bloc expressed their disapproval of Washington’s move to reactivate and update Presidential Memorandum No.5 from the Trump administration. This action is seen as an attempt by the U.S. to tighten its blockade on Cuba, impacting several key sectors such as tourism, healthcare, migration, and cultural exchange.

The statement from ALBA-TCP suggests that the U.S. government’s real aim is to exert control over Cuba’s future. The organization reaffirmed its support for the Cuban government and people in their quest for sovereignty and self-determination.

Moreover, the member states of ALBA-TCP, which include Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadine

s, Saint Lucia, and Venezuela, emphasized their commitment to peace, diplomacy, and the principle of non-interference. The bloc aims to foster social, political, and economic integration across Latin America and the Caribbean.