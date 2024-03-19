Lead consultant in Independence Stadium renovations to be announced soon

WINDHOEK: The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service will next week announce the lead consultant for the renovation of the Independence Stadium in Windhoek. This was revealed by the ministry's Executive Director (ED), Erastus Haitengela, during an interview with Nampa on Monday. Haitengela said football fans are frustrated by the fact that the Independence Stadium was declared unfit to host international football matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). 'We are finalising the appointment of a consultant. By next week the successful bidder will be announced from the 10 we received. Of the 10 who showed interest, two were international bidders. Two consultants out of these top 10 have been shortlisted and the winner will be announced next week,' he said. The ED added that their target is to see the stadium fully operational by the end of May 2025, ahead of the Region Five Games, scheduled for December next year in Namibia. 'We are not going to aim for category five when doing renovations, we will at least target category three which is still a required standard by CAF and FIFA,' he said. Haitegela stated despite receiving the N.dollars 143 million to renovate the stadium the ministry does not know what the costs involved are and will only have a clear understanding of the cost implications once the lead consultant is appointed. He also said that for the ministry to realise its goals and targets with the project, it will not only be using one contractor, but will make use of different contractors for the renovation to be completed within the stipulated time frame. 'Our first target is to get the tartan track in place as we are preparing to host the Region Five Games,' he noted. Haitengela emphasised that their goal is to complete the project so that Namibians are once again be able to use their facilities with ease. Source: The Namibia Press Agency