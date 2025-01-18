Lebanese President Calls for Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon



Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, urging Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon within the deadline set by the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire deal. “Continued Israeli violations on land and in the air — especially the destruction of homes and border villages — blatantly contradict the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Such actions constitute a further violation of Lebanese sovereignty and disregard the international community’s efforts to restore stability to southern Lebanon,” Aoun stated, according to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency.





According to Namibia Press Agency, President Aoun also expressed concerns over Israel’s burning of cultivated lands in southern Lebanon and urged the UN to assist farmers in reclaiming and restoring these lands for agricultural use. He affirmed that the Lebanese army is ready to take control of the region immediately after Israel’s withdrawal. Following the meeting in Baabda, Guterres congratulated Aoun on his recent election victory, expressing his commitment to working together to consolidate the cessation of hostilities and preserve the country’s security and stability.





Guterres also met with Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Nawaf Salam, highlighting the challenges and opportunities ahead for Lebanon. He reassured that the UN stands with the Lebanese people during this transformative period. Aoun, recently elected as Lebanon’s president, has ended a two-year presidential vacuum, naming Salam, president of the International Court of Justice, as the new prime minister.





Guterres, who arrived in Beirut on an official visit, called for an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem reported over 100 Israeli violations in southern Lebanon, urging the Lebanese state to take a firm stand against these actions. The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, aiming to end nearly 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. However, Israeli military activity continues in Lebanon, causing casualties and raising accusations of ceasefire violations from both sides.

