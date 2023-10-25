LeddarTech Unveils LeddarCar at Reuters Automotive USA 2023 on November 8-9 in Detroit, Demonstrating Next-Gen Sensor Fusion and Perception Software for ADAS Applications

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS and AD, is pleased to announce its participation as a speaker and on-site exhibitor along with demonstrating its technology live with the LeddarCar at the Automotive USA 2023 conference on November 8-9, Huntington Place, Detroit, MI.

The Automotive USA 2023 event has become an industry hallmark, and this year’s edition promises to be a new milestone in automotive innovation. LeddarTech’s software solutions have received several awards and honors this year, with most recently being granted the UK-based AutoTech Breakthrough announced on October 4, 2023 that LeddarVision Front-Entry-Level (LVF-E) has been selected as winner of the Advanced Driver Assistance System of the Year award.

November 8-9: EXPERIENCE LeddarTech’s award-winning interactive dashboard demonstration at booth #18 featuring LeddarVision, a high-performance, scalable, cost-efficient automotive low-level sensor fusion and perception software solution that is also hardware and processor-agnostic.

Also featuring LeddarVision-inspired ADAS products:

LVF-E, a front-view fusion and perception stack for entry-level ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022

a front-view fusion and perception stack for entry-level ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 LVF-H, the premium companion fusion and perception stack in the front-view product family featuring extended sensor configuration

the premium companion fusion and perception stack in the front-view product family featuring extended sensor configuration LVS-2+, the newly launched surround-view premium fusion and perception stack that efficiently extends the LVF front-view product family 1VxR sensor configuration to a 5V5R configuration

RIDE ALONG LeddarCar live: Delegates representing automotive Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs are invited to book a real-world on-road demonstration of LeddarTech’s LeddarVision low-level fusion and perception software technology. Space is limited, so reserve your LeddarCar on-road demo now.

LeddarTech Presents: On November 9 at 1:10 p.m., Pierre Olivier, LeddarTech’s Chief Technology Officer, will host a panel discussion entitled “Delivering a Safe Transition Towards Autonomous Vehicles.” Take a seat alongside fellow auto executives to engage, build partnerships and delve into a key challenge that the market is facing!

Pre-arrange a meeting for a product demonstration or to experience LeddarCar live.

About Automotive USA 2023

“Reuters Events: Automotive USA” is the industry gathering to unite senior-level OEM leaders who address how they will build software-defined electric vehicles, reshape the OEM business model and plan for an autonomous future. Reaching a North American audience, this event shapes future strategies across business-critical topics, including electrification, connectivity, autonomous vehicles, sustainability, supply chain and more.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@LeddarTech.com

Investor relations website: investors.LeddarTech.com

investors.LeddarTech.com Investor relations contact: Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@icrinc.com

Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@icrinc.com Financial media contact: Dan Brennan, ICR Inc. dan.brennan@icrinc.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

