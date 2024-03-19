  • March 21, 2024
Hot News :

Lead consultant in Independence Stadium renovations to be announced soon

Lighting strike claims three lives in Oshikoto Region

Earth Hour commemorated in capital

Otjiwarongo taxi operators demand improved municipal services

Decent work not just a moral imperative: Nujoma

Water scarcity is the song of the day: Ya Ndakolo

Lighting strike claims three lives in Oshikoto Region

Share This Article:

A 43-year-old woman and her two children, a girl and a boy, have been found dead in the ashes of a burnt hut suspected to have been struck by lightning in the Oshikoto Region. The Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Oshikoto Region, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, on Tuesday said the incident occurred between Friday and Monday at Omeyantalala village in the Okankolo Constituency. 'It is alleged that the bodies of a woman and her two children were found in the ashes of a burnt hut suspected to have been struck by lightning. They were discovered by school children who passed by on Monday around 17h00 while on their way home from school,' Ekandjo said. The remains of the deceased were taken to the Okankolo Clinic mortuary and police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.