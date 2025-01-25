

Liverpool secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town at home, maintaining their six-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool faced little resistance from Ipswich, who recently suffered a heavy defeat to Manchester City. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a low shot, setting the tone for the match.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Mohamed Salah extended Liverpool’s lead with a powerful half-volley from a narrow angle, and Cody Gakpo added a third goal after following up on Szoboszlai’s saved attempt. Gakpo scored again in the 67th minute from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, while Jacob Greaves managed a late consolation goal for Ipswich.





Arsenal kept pace with Liverpool but had to work hard for a 1-0 away victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly received a direct red card for a foul on Matt Doherty, reducing both teams to 10 players after Joao Gomes was sent off for a second yellow card. Riccardo Calafiori scored the winning goal four minutes after a VAR check for offside.





Manchester City responded to their Champions League defeat with a 3-1 home victory over Chelsea. New signings Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov debuted for City, though Khusanov’s mistake allowed Noni Madueke to score for Chelsea early on. City equalized through Josko Gvardiol before Erling Haaland’s individual effort and Phil Foden’s goal secured the win.





Bournemouth continued their impressive form, extending their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 5-0 home victory against Nottingham Forest. Justin Kluivert’s early goal and Dango Ouattara’s second-half hat-trick highlighted Bournemouth’s dominance, with Antonio Semenyo adding a late goal.





Newcastle returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory away to Southampton. Jan Bednarek put Southampton ahead, but Alexander Isak’s penalty and subsequent goal, along with Sandro Tonali’s strike, secured the win for Newcastle. Southampton had a goal disallowed after a VAR check.





Everton continued their improvement under David Moyes with a 1-0 away win against Brighton, thanks to Iliman Ndiay’s penalty. Everton’s defense held firm, securing their second consecutive victory.

