Local Authorities Biggest Challenge Facing MURD: Sankwasa

Windhoek: Urban and Rural Development Minister, James Sankwasa, has described local authorities as the 'biggest headache' facing his ministry, citing widespread financial mismanagement, weak governance, and inequitable land allocation as key obstacles to service delivery and affordable housing. In a wide-ranging interview on Nampa's Behind the Wheel programme on Friday, Sankwasa said his ministry sits 'at the heart of the whole population,' overseeing regional councils, local authorities, and traditional authorities, each with distinct challenges.According to Namibia Press Agency, Sankwasa expressed concerns over the education level of elected councillors, stating that a lack of understanding of the law opens up opportunities for manipulation by administrators. Poor governance has led to weak accountability, with many local authorities lacking proper audits for years, he noted. The minister criticised current land allocation practices, highlighting the prioritization of investors over Namibian citizens, som e of whom have been waiting for land for up to 20 years.Sankwasa dismissed claims that high land prices are solely responsible for expensive housing, pointing instead to broader structural issues like the reliance on imported building materials. To address affordability, government plans include restructuring the National Housing Enterprise (NHE), promoting alternative building technologies, and exploring local manufacturing of construction materials. The target is to deliver 10,000 houses as directed by the President, aiming for a balance between affordability and durability.The housing backlog in Namibia stands at approximately 800,000 units in a population of roughly three million, which Sankwasa described as massive. He also inherited numerous unresolved chieftainship disputes, including at least 15 traditional authorities without recognised chiefs, but noted progress in resolving the Masubia and Vakwangari disputes.Sankwasa attributed governance challenges in regional and local governments partly t o confusion between political roles and administrative responsibilities. He stressed that councillors are elected to deliver development, not to interfere in administrative processes like recruitment, and that unlawful council resolutions cannot be implemented. Political tensions have disrupted operations in regional councils, but corrective measures have been taken to address issues such as salary disputes and appointments.Enforcing accountability is central to Sankwasa's approach, as he rejects criticism of being heavy-handed, claiming to be straightforward in addressing wrongdoing. The minister emphasized that councillors must lead by example, particularly in paying municipal debts, and warned that deductions may be enforced where necessary. Despite facing resistance and security concerns, Sankwasa remains resolute, stating his willingness to take correct actions regardless of personal risk.