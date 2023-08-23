Luanda hosts forum on marketing, digital sales

Luanda will host the third edition of Expo-Forum on 11-13 October to address digital marketing, advertising and online sales.

Sponsored by the marketing and advertising company Angomarketers, the event follows a pattern of companies in Europe and Latin America on the same theme.

Speaking to ANGOP, the company’s manager Luís Alva said the first day of the event will focus on Marketing, with the second day on Digital Marketing, while the third will deal with online sales.

The expert said the event will gather specialists from Angola, Portugal, Brazil, Venezuela and Türkiye.

The Secretary of State for Social Communication Nuno Caldas Albino and the National Director of Marketing José Matuta Cuato are also expected to show up.

Over 50 speakers will address a three-day forum, which is expected to bring together 30 communication agencies as well as more than 500 participants who will exchange experiences on the most varied subjects in the field of online marketing and sales.

The first edition took place in 2019 and the 2nd in 2022, addressing the theme “Digital marketing and online sales.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)