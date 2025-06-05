Cambodia Generates Over 252 Million USD from Milled Rice Exports in Early 2025

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LyondellBasell (LYB) today announced that it has entered into an agreement and exclusive negotiations with AEQUITA for the sale of select olefins & polyolefins assets and the associated business in Europe. The sites to be sold have been part of the previously announced European strategic assessment and are located in Berre (France), Münchsmünster (Germany), Carrington (UK), and Tarragona (Spain).

“This contemplated transaction is a significant step in LYB’s transformation to Grow and Upgrade our Core. We are committed to operate our assets safely and reliably throughout this process and will continue to support our customers, employees and other key stakeholders,” said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell chief executive officer. “Europe remains a core market for LYB and one we will continue to participate in following this transaction with more of a focus on value creation through establishing profitable leadership in circular and renewable solutions.”

The assets and business to be acquired by AEQUITA include integrated and non-integrated sites within LYB’s European olefins and polyolefins business, as well as supporting central functions based at the Company’s Rotterdam headquarters and various locations. The sites together represent a scaled olefins and polyolefins platform strategically located in proximity to a longstanding customer base and with access and connectivity to key infrastructure.

“The acquisition of these assets from LYB marks another important step in expanding our industrial footprint,” said Christoph Himmel, Managing Partner at AEQUITA. “Each site brings a strong operational foundation and a highly experienced, committed employee base. We are confident in our ability to accelerate their development under AEQUITA’s ownership approach. We look forward to welcoming the teams into our Group and to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and establish a strong platform for long-term success.”

The agreement entered into between LyondellBasell and AEQUITA is a put option deed under which AEQUITA has committed to enter into an agreed form purchase agreement if LyondellBasell exercises its put option, after conclusion of certain works council consultation processes.

Closing of the proposed transaction is currently expected in the first half of 2026, subject to the completion of the information and consultation processes with the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws, as well as regulatory and other customary closing conditions. Citi and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors and Linklaters LLP acted as legal counsel to LyondellBasell.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors, and society. As one of the world’s largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About AEQUITA

AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe. Its current portfolio generates more than EUR 3.5 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. For more information, please visit www.aequita.com.

