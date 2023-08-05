Makinde, others eulogise Adeosun at 55

The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, has extolled the exemplary and leadership qualities of Mr Akinjide Adeosun as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

Adeosun, a licensed pharmacist, is the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ST.RACHEAL’S™ Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited and Founder of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Birthday Thanksgiving Service to mark the 55th Birthday of Adeosun was held on Friday at the All Souls’ Church, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The theme was: Thanksgiving in Triumph’’

Makinde commended the contribution of Adeosun to humanity with evidences shown through AAF and the pharma industry/health sector through St. Racheal’s Pharma.

Makinde said: “The celebrant is a friend I have come to know through Church in Port Harcourt. I met him and the wife about 23 years ago.

“Over the years, the families have become closer and closer. We have shared good and bad times together. We have learned from each other.

“Jide is a very practical person and pragmatic when it comes to leadership. He believes in exemplary life.

“ He works so hard to showcase what he believes in. It is evident in his setting up the St. Racheal’s Pharmaceutical Nigeria and AAF.

“He pushes for the best and he is a bright person and brilliant. He is not a shady person. For him, integrity is not what you can trade for anything.

“He is a God-fearing person, he loves his Psalms, loves worshipping, a good husband and he works hard.

“He is somebody, if you meet, you want to keep the relationship going because he wants to make people better.’’

The Bishop, Ijesa North Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Oluyamo, also graced the occasion with his wife.

He commended Adeosun for his love for God and showing same through his works and actions.

Mr Lekan Asuni, MD, LEFAS Pharmaceuticals, and a former MD of GSK described Adeosun as a hardworking person and one full of great ideas and urge to impact humanity.

“He always harps on integrity and thoroughness, and all he does, reflects that’’.

Commending her husband, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun , a former Secretary to the State Government of Oyo State, described him as dependable, reliable , faithful , loving and having a very strong personality.

“What he believes in, he goes for it. He is very kind, though he might be stubborn to his vision and what he believes in.

“He is in a hurry to make an impact in the world and that is why you can see all the various things he is doing.

“He loves God. He loves his family, both nuclear and extended and he is a man of integrity.

“I wish him a very happy birthday and God’s infinite mercies upon him.

“ I wish him long life and the next 40 years of good health, favour, blessings and prosperity’’.

In his sermon, Evangelist Folayan Adebayo, reading Psalm 100: 4-5 and Lamentation 3: 22-23, emphasised the importance of thanksgiving especially because of the mercies, compassion and faithfulness of God upon our lives.

According to him, this is necessary knowing fully well that all we do in life is neither by our might nor strength.

He reminded the congregation that as creations of God, humanity is to praise the Lord with all “our souls and forget not all his provisions, protection, guidance, among all’’.

Adeosun in his thanksgiving message expressed gratitude to God for allowing him get to clock 55 years.

He rendered the worship song “Ope lo ye o, Baba Olore – You are worthy of praise, gracious Father/You Deserve thanks, Generous Father.

He described himself as a man of destiny and purpose who is determined to touch lives and give back to humanity and society.

He said that the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF), a non-profit, non religious and non-political organisation, was set up to leave a leadership legacy in Africa by strengthening capabilities in today’s leaders and build a pipeline of ready future leaders by 2035

“Our foundation is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 of Good Health and Well-being as well as Goal 4 of Quality Education.

“Thousands of people have benefitted from the foundation since launch in 2015.

“We have had leadership discourses are delivered in an admixture of trainings, case studies, projects and shadowing.

We have also had free medical missions executed for indigent patients .

“The foundation is executing a five-year leadership MoU at MeadowHall College in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.’’

On the pharma company, he said that the ST.RACHEAL’S™ quest was to improve life expectancy through the availability of top-quality affordable pharmaceuticals in Africa.

“The enterprise is founded on Excellence, Integrity and Empathy values. The organisation is privileged to have Medreich as its manufacturer of high quality drugs.’’

Adeosun took the congregation through the many significant and remarkable times of his life.

He also narrated how the mercies of GOD had shown up for him in several ways and times including his surviving the Delta variant of COVID-19 in 2021 among others.

He urged people to be focused, empathetic, determined, resilient, have leadership attributes, and most importantly to have integrity.

NAN also reports that prior to founding ST.RACHEAL’S™ Pharma in 2016, Adeosun was the Head of Branded Generics and a member of the Africa Leadership Team (ALT) at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharma, Africa.

He served meritoriously at various functional and management roles at GSK for over two decades including secondment to South Africa.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria