Malaysian PM Instructs Ministries to Boost Tourism and Economic Sectors



Kuala Lumpur: All government ministries have been directed to improve their performance in boosting the country’s tourism, investment, and economic matters, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday. Anwar, who also serves as finance minister, highlighted that each of Malaysia’s states possesses its own strengths to attract visitors and urged them to leverage these strengths, he said in his speech at the launch of the Visit Malaysia 2026 Campaign.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Anwar emphasized that for this year, as Malaysia strives to make a success of the ASEAN chairmanship, programs will be implemented to equip all states, with no exceptions, to become tourism destinations this year and next. He stressed that this effort is crucial to ensuring that no area or state is marginalized or left behind.





Anwar further noted that the comprehensive involvement of all parties would enable the nation to achieve the projected income of 147.1 billion ringgit (32.5 billion U.S. dollars) and the targeted tourist arrivals of 35.6 million through the campaign. He reiterated the importance of enhancing capabilities in the fields of tourism, investment, and the economy to ensure balanced growth across all states.

