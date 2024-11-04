Man Allegedly Injured Stepson in Brutal Attack, Appears in Court.



Lderitz: The 41-year-old man accused of violently assaulting his five-year-old stepson by hitting him against a fire hydrant and the floor made his initial appearance in the Lderitz Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The incident, which took place last Thursday, has led to serious charges against the accused.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the accused, Andreas Indongo, appeared before Magistrate Whitney Ngaruka Chaka, who decided to postpone the case to January 20, 2025. This delay is to allow further police investigation and for Indongo to obtain legal representation. Indongo faces charges of attempted murder and child abuse and has expressed his intention to apply for legal aid.

The State has opposed the granting of bail to Indongo, arguing that it is not in the public interest to release him due to the severity of the charges he faces. During the court proceedings, Indongo requested bail, but the magistrate informed him that he could file a formal bail application if he wished to pursue the matter further

The alleged assault occurred in the late hours of Thursday, leaving the young boy with severe head injuries after being struck against a fire hydrant. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the grave nature of the allegations.