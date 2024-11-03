NamPower Commits Over N.dollars 2.5 Million to Paralympic Athletes and Disability Sports.



Windhoek: NamPower through its foundation has pledged over N.dollars 2.5 million towards Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) and Paralympic athletes who represented the country at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This significant contribution was announced on Friday, marking a decade-long partnership between NamPower and DSN.

According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPower rewarded athletes and coaches with a total of N.dollars 1.2 million for their exceptional achievements. Additionally, an allocation of N.dollars 1.5 million was made towards DSN and its three federation activities for the year 2024/25. Notably, Namibia’s Paralympic Games gold and bronze medallists, Lahja Ishitile and her guide Sem Shimanda, will receive N.dollars 700 000, which will be distributed as monthly stipends of N.dollars 14 583.33 over two years. Other athletes and their guides will share N.dollars 410 000, receiving N.dollars 2 135.42 each on a monthly basis over two years.

Moreover, three coaches involved in the succe

ss of these athletes will each receive a one-time reward of N.dollars 60 000. NamPower Managing Director Simson Haulofu emphasized the fruitful relationship between NamPower and Disability Sport Namibia, which is built on mutual respect and the shared goal of empowering athletes to achieve greater success.

Haulofu acknowledged the consistent international performance of Namibia’s Paralympians, highlighting the importance of recognizing their efforts, not just for winning medals but also for qualifying in prestigious competitions. He reiterated NamPower’s commitment by sponsoring N.dollars 1.5 million towards the 2024/2025 activities of Disability Sports Namibia, the Namibia National Paralympic Committee, the Namibian Deaf Sports Federation, and Special Olympics.

In his address, Haulofu urged corporate Namibia to increase their support for sports, noting the positive impact that sustained sponsorship can have on athletes’ performance and well-being. He called for the establishment of more sponsorship program

s to provide substantial prize monies for athletes, underscoring the collective benefit of such initiatives.